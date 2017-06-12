Deputies: 14-year-old boy accidentally shot twin while trying to shoot snake

- A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother in the head while trying to shoot a snake this afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the brothers were trying to shoot a snake in a ditch of water when one of the boys suddenly knelt between the snake and his brother who fired at the snake and struck his brother accidentally.

Authorities say the boy was not responsive at the scene and was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. The boy's condition is unknown.