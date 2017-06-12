Family of John Hernandez file civil lawsuit against couple charged in his death

- The family of John Hernandez have filed a civil lawsuit against Harris County deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson, both charged with murder in his death.

The Hernandez family's attorney released this statement about the lawsuit:

Today, June 12, the family of John Hernandez filed a civil lawsuit against John's killers, Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson and Terry Thompson, four days after a Harris County Grand Jury indicted them for murder. Last week a Harris County medical examiner determined the manner of John's death was "homicide" and the cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain caused by choking. Video revealed Terry Thompson using a Mixed Martial Arts blood choke on John while his deputy wife assisted until he went brain dead. Thereafter, scene deputies attempted to cover for the killer deputy by failing to summon detectives, trying to charge John with a crime and hiding his serious injury from the district attorney intake, and isolating his wife for 4 hours and taking her cell phone. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are John's parents, his wife and 3 year old daughter. The lawsuit reveals new facts not previously released to the public.

24-year-old Hernandez was urinating outside in the Denny's parking lot in northeast Harris County on May 28, when Terry drove up and confronted him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The two men fought and Hernandez died days later in a hospital.

Last Thursday, a grand jury indicted Terry Thompson and his wife, Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson, in the death of Johnny Hernandez. The deputy and his wife turned themselves in on Thursday night. It was only a few hours that Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson spent at the jail before they were released. Neither of them commented on the murder charges. They're bond was set at $100, 000 each.