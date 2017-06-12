Battleship Texas in jeopardy of sinking

- A 100 year old Texas battleship is in jeopardy of sinking. A series of pumps are working non-stop spewing 2,000 gallons of water per minute off of Battleship Texas. The floating piece of history has been closed to the public since yesterday afternoon after it was determined the ship is taking on water. Divers have located several small holes, which have been repaired, but a suspected larger hole still hasn’t been pinpointed.

The Battleship Texas Foundation is trying to raise enough money to save the ship by placing it in dry dock. "The only answer for us is to get the ship into a dry berth and what that means, we need to set her down on some blocks and remove the water from the slip and we would, of course, dredge all the silt out. That would allow us to fix the hole and also keep her out of the water, making it easier for us to maintain the ship," explains Battleship Texas Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Croatt.



Battleship Texas was also taking on water in November 2016, as well as in 2012. The ship was used in World War I and World War II. Croatt says "Battleship Texas fought for Texas. Now Texas has to fight for the battleship".

If you would like to help save the vessel contact the Battleship Texas Foundation.