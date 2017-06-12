Neighbors complaint about compost business.

- Farm Dirt Compost started small three years ago, but the compost piles are now dwarfing nearby homes.



This isn't bad stuff. It's organically rich dirt sold to local garden business. And it the dirt itself doesn't stink; It's discarded salad and vegetable scraps used in the compost that makes the operation smelly.

And that prompted residents to call Take it to Akin.

The City of Houston Health Department cited the business for violating city ordinance due to the smell.

The owner says they have temporarily shut down production, are reducing their inventory, and cleaning up the site.

