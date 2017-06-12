Driver injured after truck crashes into Baytown building

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 12 2017 01:08PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 01:09PM CDT

BAYTOWN, Texas (FOX 26) -  

Police say a driver has been taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center after a truck crashed into a building in Baytown.

The Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Wade when the driver bypassed a stop sign in the intersection of Wade and Decker. The vehicle struck a curb and rolled over, throwing the 52-year-old driver. He was conscious and breathing before he was taken to the hospital.

