Driver injured after truck crashes into Baytown building
BAYTOWN, Texas (FOX 26) -
Police say a driver has been taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center after a truck crashed into a building in Baytown.
The Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Wade when the driver bypassed a stop sign in the intersection of Wade and Decker. The vehicle struck a curb and rolled over, throwing the 52-year-old driver. He was conscious and breathing before he was taken to the hospital.