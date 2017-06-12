Happy 93rd birthday President George H. W. Bush

- Happy Birthday Former President George H.W. Bush. The 41st president of the United States turned 93 Monday. His wife Barbara Bush turned 92 last week.

The oldest living ex-president has celebrated previous birthdays by skydiving. This birthday, Bush will not be jumping out of any planes. His chief of staff, Jean Becker, joked that she "hid his parachute." Instead, Bush was planning on a low-key celebration with family at their summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Bush was hospitalized in the spring with a case of bronchitis. His staff says he's doing well and arrived in Maine last month.