One person killed in wrong-way collision on Sam Houston Tollway

- One person is dead after their car was hit head on by a wrong way driver around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the West Sam Houston Tollway southbound.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford truck traveling in the wrong direction hit a Mercedes, and then a second truck passing by was unable to avoid the wreck and T-boned the Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene. The wrong way driver was injured and had to be pulled from his burning vehicle.

Investigators believe alcohol was involved, but so far no charges have been filed.