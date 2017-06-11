High-speed chase ends with a crash near The Woodlands

- A high speed chase near The Woodlands ended with the driver trapped inside his car.

It started just after 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 1314. Investigators say a DPS trooper tried to pull over a speeding driver who then took off, leading authorities on chase that reached speeds close to 100 miles an hour.

The driver eventually crashed into a ditch and found himself trapped in the car. Firefighters had to cut him out.

Officers say they found drugs and a gun inside the vehicle.