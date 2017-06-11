One person of interest in custody after fatal house fire

- A person of interest is in custody in connection to a deadly house fire. Houston firefighters pulled a man from the flames of the home on Leedale and Vailview around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Firefighters say they did everything they could to save him.

"What I can tell you is it was an active scene. There was a lot of work. A very dangerous scene," Ruy Lozano with the Houston Fire Department said. "They cut a hole in the roof to try to evacuate some of the smoke. Which is very dangerous, but because they knew there was potentially a person trapped, they went ahead and initiated that ventilation process. If a patient is possibly trapped, we risk a lot to try to save that life."

Houston homicide detectives are investigating but they have not released any further details.