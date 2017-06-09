Young boy dead after Rottweiler attack in Phoenix

- Phoenix Fire officials said Friday a one-and-a-half-year-old boy has died, following an attack by a dog.

According to Captain Rob McDade, the incident happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the 1900 block of E. Sunland. The child was reportedly taken to a local pediatric trauma hospital, where he later died.

On Friday night, the victim's family identify the boy as MJ Raya. According to Phoenix Police, the Raya's grandmother was watching the boy when she set him down to do laundry. At the time, the dog somehow managed to get into the house, and started to attack the boy.

The grandmother, according to police, tried to fight the dog off.

When police arrived, an officer reportedly shot the dog once to get it off the child.

The dog was identified by officials with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control as a Rottweiler that belonged to a relative of the victim. The dog, according to Animal Care and Control officials, has been impounded and brought to their Phoenix shelter.

The dog, according to Animal Care and Control, is being treated for a gunshot wound, and is being held as evidence. The dog has been euthanized, and will be tested on Monday for Rabies, as a precautionary measure.

According to Phoenix Police, the Rottweiler had been with the family for the past three years.

Phoenix Police will reportedly handle the investigation.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe page set up to help the family with MJ's funeral here.