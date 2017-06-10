HCSO investigating fatal shooting, stabbing at apartment complex

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 10 2017 08:51AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 01:43PM CDT

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the shooting death of one person and the stabbing of another.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 23400 block of Kingsland Blvd. in West Harris County.

Deputies arrived finding one man stabbed. That person was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene, deputies located another person who was shot to death.

Investigators are working to try to determine what happened.

