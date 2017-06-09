Chino Valley police: 10-year-old beaten, burned by adults

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chino Valley says a couple is jailed on attempted murder and other charges after a 10-year-old boy was found beaten and burned and not breathing in their home.

Police say in a news release that the boy was resuscitated by emergency crews and flown to a Phoenix hospital, where he was in extremely critical condition Friday morning. They say it appears the couple abused the child while he was bound and unable to flee.

Police were called to the home Thursday afternoon.

They arrested 36-year-old Daniel Terry and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Julianna Moreno. Both are from Chino Valley and face charges of attempted murder, child abuse and aggravated assault. It's not clear if they have a lawyer.

Police didn't identify the relationship between the adults and the child.