Toddler found abandoned at HFD Fire Station 21

- Authorities are searching for parents after a baby, approximately 1-year-old was dropped off inside a car seat outside at HFD Fire Station 21 this morning.

According to reports, firefighters heard a child crying while they were in training. After hearing his cry, they found a male toddler.

The child appears to be in good health. Investigators are searching for the parents, and took the baby to the hospital for further evaluation.

