Remains discovered in plastic bin in west Harris County

- Remains were found inside a plastic bin wrapped in a blanket in the 8000 block of Point Park Drive in west Harris County. Authorities are unsure if the remains are human or an animal, but they were badly decomposed and may have been in the bin for six months to a year.

HCSO will wait for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine if they are human.

A woman smelled a foul order which lead her to discover the remains near an apartment complex.