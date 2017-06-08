Stepfather arrested in death, sex assault of 1-year-old boy

- Philadelphia Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the death and sexual assault of his infant stepson.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a home on the 1700 block of S. Conestoga Street in Southwest Philadelphia for a report of an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived on scene they were met by a 24-year-old who stated that the 1-year-old boy was upstairs and unresponsive.

Officers and Fire Personnel found the child lying on the floor without a pulse, and paramedics transported the child to CHOP, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Doctors at the hospital noted multiple bruises on the child and signs of sexual assault.

The 24-year-old suspect identified himself to police as the victim's stepfather, and was transported to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation.

Police say the 24-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, will face several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.