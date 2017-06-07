Coors Light to donate to Keep Texas Beautiful

Coors Light announced Wednesday that the company will donate five cents to Keep Texas Beautiful for every Coors Light Silver Bullet beer sold in participating Texas bars from June 7 to August 31. The donation will likely add up to somewhere between $25,000 and $100,000.

This idea is part of Coors Light's EveryOneCan program, which encourages environmental conservancy.

"As we tell people to make more sustainable choices, it's important that we make it easy for our drinkers to do so," Heather Killebrew, the field marketing director for MillerCoors central region, said.

Keep Texas Beautiful is a nonprofit that aims to beautify and improve the Texas environment through programming and education.

"It's always fun when we can incentivize people with 'go enjoy a beer and help us out,'" Suzanne Kho, the executive director of Keep Texas Beautiful, said. "This will go a long way in helping us continue to reduce waste, clean up litter and beautify our great state."