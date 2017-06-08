19-year-old woman reported missing in Montgomery County

- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old Donna Cloud last seen on October 26, 2016. Police say Cloud was reported to have been on a date with an unknown male and did not return.

Cloud is described as 5'1" tall, 120 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with a fair complexion. She has a diamond tattooed on her right ring finger and a cross on her right middle finger. She also has the word "Faith" tattooed on her right forearm and a crown on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936)760-5876.