Deputies: Man called 911 to get ride to Hooters

- Deputies say a Florida man called 911 for a ride to the local Hooters, but instead, they gave him a ride to the county jail.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle told the operator his grandmother suffered a stroke in the parking lot of the Hooters of Merritt Island, and that he would even pay them to take him there right away.

Deputies searched for three hours to find the man's grandmother, only to discover she wasn't suffering from any medical emergency and did not tell anyone she needed help.

Hinkle was charged with misusing 911, but because the cost of the search for his grandmother exceeded $100, Florida state law elevates the charge to a felony and required him to be arrested and taken to jail.