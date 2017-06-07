Pct. 5 says house was used exclusively for growing marijuana

- Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office investigators say more than 150 hydroponic marijuana plants were seized from a two-story home in the Aberdeen Green area today. One suspect was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect does not live in the house and it was used exclusively for growing the marijuana. According to investigators, three rooms in the house were filled with the marijuana plants, and the home was rigged with a sophisticated irrigation system and expensive lighting.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office will continue to investigate.