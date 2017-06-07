Protests, county responses to deadly fight case

-

Just one day after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed that John Hernandez, 24, died as a result of strangulation with chest compression following a fight outside a Crosby-area diner, protesters marched to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Criminal Courthouse buildings. Hernandez died at a hospital after his fight with the husband of a Harris County deputy.

Both Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Harris County District Attorney's Office conducted separate news conferences on Wednesday related to the investigation into the case of Hernandez's death.

The League of United Latin American Citizens released the following statement on Wednesday:

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) District VIII is deeply disturbed by the video images surrounding the death of John Hernandez.



We accept the Medical Examiner's determination that the incident was ruled a homicide and applaud the Sheriff's Office for requesting outside law enforcement agencies to be involved.



We asks for a thorough review by the investigative authorities and that they provide transparency and full disclosure to the community. The League will continue to closely monitor this case as it proceeds through the criminal justice and legal systems.

The off-duty deputy, who is the wife of the man who fought Hernandez, later identified as Terry Thompson, was placed on administrative duty indefinitely as of Tuesday.