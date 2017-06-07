State Rep. Victoria Neave arrested for DWI

- Dallas police arrested a state lawmaker early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

State Rep. Victoria Neave was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. after police said she crashed her BMW into a tree near the intersection of Abrams Parkway and La Vista Drive in the Lakewood area of Dallas.

According to her arrest report, the responding officers noticed Neave had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her breath. They also described her as unsteady and unbalanced.

She refused to take a field sobriety test and at one point told officers, "I love you and I will fight for you and I'm invoking my 5th Amendment rights," the report states.

The 36-year-old was ultimately taken to the hospital to have her blood drawn and then booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail.

Neave is a Democrat who represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland. She was named Freshman of the Year by the Texas House Democratic Caucus after her bill to solicit funding for rape kit tests was passed.

Ironically, on Saturday she appeared at a distracted driving event in Mesquite sponsored by AT&T. She tested a driving simulator meant to help people see the dangers of distracted driving.

Neave was released on $500 bond. Her office has not yet returned calls for comment.