Vice President Pence arrives in Houston

As part of a ceremony to welcome the newest U.S. astronaut candidates, Vice President Mike Pence will visit NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The candidates were selected from more than 18,000 applicants.

Vice President Pence will tour the Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center and listen to briefings on current human spaceflight operations.

The candidates hope to perform research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil aboard spacecraft built by American companies, and traveling to the moon or even Mars with the help of NASA's new Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.