Teacher who named student 'most likely to become a terrorist' out of district

- Channelview ISD says a teacher who gave a student an award for 'most likely to be a terrorist' is no longer with the district after an investigation.

Days before school let out for summer break Lizeth Villanueva, a 7th grader at Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High, received an award. It happened in Avid program, a class she had been taking for two years prepping her for college.

"I received a fake award that is supposed to be a joke that says 'most likely to become a terrorist' Lizeth Villanueva", says Villanueva.

When she came home from school she passed it along to her mother. "It is kind of hard to believe somebody would do that", says Ena Hernandez.

Lizeth says it's upsetting and that even though she and her teacher normally don't get along, that's it's not appropriate. "When she said my name I turned around like what, what did she just say, I was very upset, I was mad but I didn't show it", says Villanueva.

Channelview ISD suspended the teacher for the last few days of school.