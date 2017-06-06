Governor Greg Abbott announces special session

- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a legislative special session during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The special session will begin on July 18.

"Considering all the successes of the 85th legislative session, we should not be where we are today," said Gov.Abbott. "A special session was entirely avoidable, and there was plenty of time for the legislature to forge compromises to avoid the time and taxpayer expense of a special session.As Governor, if I am going to call a special session, I intend to make it count."

Gov. Abbott announced the following items will be included on the special session agenda:

Sunset legislation

Teacher pay increase of $1,000

Administrative flexibility in teacher hiring and retention practices

School finance reform commission

School choice for special needs students

Property tax reform

Caps on state and local spending

Preventing cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land

Preventing local governments from changing rules midway through construction projects

Speeding up local government permitting process

Municipal annexation reform

Texting while driving preemption

Privacy

Prohibition of taxpayer dollars to collect union dues

Prohibition of taxpayer funding for abortion providers

Pro-life insurance reform

Strengthening abortion reporting requirements when health complications arise

Strengthening patient protections relating to do-not-resuscitate orders

Cracking down on mail-in ballot fraud

Extending maternal mortality task force

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released this statement after the special session announcement: