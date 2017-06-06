Johnny Hernandez beating death ruled homicide

-

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has determined that John Hernandez died of anoxic encephalopathy as a result of strangulation with chest compression, ruling his death a homicide.

Cell phone camera video showed Johnny Hernandez face down with Terry Thompson is on top of him, Thompson's arm around Hernandez's neck. Thompson's wife. a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy, is pinning down Hernandez's shoulder as his legs are flailing and he's moaning.

Attorney Jack Carroll told reporters on Monday that his client shot the footage but wanted to remain out of the investigation.

The incident was reported on Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a visibly-intoxicated Hernandez leaving a Denny's restaurant in east Harris County. Thompson is seen approaching Hernandez and confronting him for urinating in the parking lot. The two men fight, but there is no way to determine from the video who started it. When it was over, Hernandez was taken to a hospital and Thompson walked free.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has called for the U.S. Department of Justice and the Texas Rangers to oversee the investigation.

The district attorney's office and the sheriff’s office will not comment any further until the investigation is complete.