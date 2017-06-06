Person struck by taxi cab in southwest Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 09:19AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 09:21AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -  

Police say a taxi cab struck someone on the Southwest Freeway frontage road near Hillcroft Street.

The person who was struck was administered CPR and taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

