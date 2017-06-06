Person struck by taxi cab in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
Police say a taxi cab struck someone on the Southwest Freeway frontage road near Hillcroft Street.
The person who was struck was administered CPR and taken to Ben Taub Hospital.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
Police say a taxi cab struck someone on the Southwest Freeway frontage road near Hillcroft Street.
The person who was struck was administered CPR and taken to Ben Taub Hospital.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.