Chase ends in front yard of Fort Bend County home

- A chase ended in front of a home in the 16100 block of Beechnut around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The pursuit began in front of a Texaco at Beechnut in Fort Bend at 4:10 p.m. The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office say two men get into a fight at the Texaco and one of the men took off in a black pickup truck, leading law enforcement on a chase. Authorities say the chase ended when the suspect struck a parked vehicle and the truck ended up in someone's front yard.

The suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.