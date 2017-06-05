Chase ends in front yard of Fort Bend County home

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 05:20PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 05:23PM CDT

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (FOX 26) - A chase ended in front of a home in the 16100 block of Beechnut around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The pursuit began in front of a Texaco at Beechnut in Fort Bend at 4:10 p.m. The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office say two men get into a fight at the Texaco and one of the men took off in a black pickup truck, leading law enforcement on a chase. Authorities say the chase ended when the suspect struck a parked vehicle and the truck ended up in someone's front yard.

The suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston