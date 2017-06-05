Body found in water in northwest Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 03:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 03:33PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - HPD received a call about a body found in water at Little York and Hollister around 2:05 p.m. HPD's dive team has been requested. The investigation is ongoing.

