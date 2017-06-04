Police investigating double homicide at north Houston apartment complex

- Houston police are investigating a double homicide in the 700 block of Greens Road that happened Sunday morning. Police arrived at the apartment complex and found two people deceased. Now they are searching for whoever is responsible.

Early Sunday morning, residents woke up to an alarming sound.

"Like around 3, 4 o'clock in the morning there were shots fired," one resident said.

Houston police arrived on scene to find two people dead inside the apartment – a 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend.

"A relative came by the residence here and discovered that one of her relatives and another occupant of the residence were deceased," HPD homicide detective Bart Nabors said.

Long-time family friend Joan Pania came by after she heard what happened.

"She said ‘we think she is dead’, i'm like, words can't even describe it," Pania said.

Pania says the woman was always a hard worker, and very independent.

Owners of the apartment complex said the resident always paid her rent on time, and that she recently asked to have her locks changed.

"We had to charge her, but she said she gave a key to somebody that she didn't want to have the key," said Steve Moore, part owner of the apartments.

The apartment complex is in the process of putting up 20 cameras around the property that will soon stream to HPD. Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward. The number for Crime

Stoppers is 713-222-TIPS.