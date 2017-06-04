Vigil held for Johnny Hernandez

- A week to the day since Johnny Hernandez was killed outside of a Denny's in northeast Harris County, hundreds of family and friends of his gathered for a vigil.

"Amazing, it's a huge family and I'm so glad that everybody is getting together for this, because they are usually the ones that help everybody out and this time it's our turn to show them the support that they have always shown everybody else", says his cousin Wendy Maldonado.

Hernandez was killed on May 28. According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, he was urinating outside in the parking lot when Terry Thompson drove up and confronted him. A fight broke out and Johnny died.

Sunday, regardless of the rain, folks kept showing up with more and more umbrellas. Carrying posters that read "Justice For Johnny".

"We need justice to be served", says Jorge Lopez.

Many spoke about him and his character.

"He was always very calm, gentle, very caring, loving family guy", says Maldonado.

"It was not only damage to their family, it was damage to a community", says Lopez.