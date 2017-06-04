Free Press Summer Festival canceled due to weather

- Free Press Summer Festival officials announced around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that the remainder of the festival was canceled, citing weather conditions and customer safety.

Lightning prompted an evacuation of the festival around 2:30 p.m., and postponed performances. Attendees were asked to take shelter in garages near the festival entrance while storms passed through the area. Heavy rains prompted a flash flood warning for Harris County -- as well as Montgomery County, Fort Bend County, and Brazoria County -- Sunday afternoon that was set to expire at 6:45 p.m.

FPSF released this statement about the cancelation:

Fest organizers, in agreement with the City of Houston, are announcing that the remainder of FPSF is cancelled. https://t.co/evI0IfTZHM pic.twitter.com/kzCFzdHPz5 — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

FPSP says customers can receive a 50 percent refund in the next 7-10 business days.

"Refunds of 50% of the base ticket price will be refunded for any tickets purchased with a credit card within the next 7-10 business days. Ticketholders who purchased tickets with cash at the FPSF Box Office will need to contact Front Gate Tickets and provide their wristband print ID to request their refund at support.frontgatetickets.com within the next 30 days. Ticketholders who purchased tickets today, June 4, will receive a full refund."

Some musicians who were set to perform tweeted about the cancelation.

FPSF, i'm so sorry but they've cancelled the day due to this apocalypse-style weather which means we can't play for you tonight 😔 — Lorde (@lorde) June 4, 2017

crying shame because me charli and tove had cooked up a cover of umbrella by rihanna for u lol ☔️💅🏼⚡️ — Lorde (@lorde) June 4, 2017

Earlier in the day, Charli XCX tweeted about her performance being canceled.