Man shot twice in drive-by shooting in west Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 04 2017 05:53PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 05:53PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured and the shooter at large Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday when a man was walking along Hayes and Wickersham. Investigators say a vehicle drove by and shot at the victim—hitting him twice in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

