Man shot twice in drive-by shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured and the shooter at large Saturday night.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday when a man was walking along Hayes and Wickersham. Investigators say a vehicle drove by and shot at the victim—hitting him twice in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time.