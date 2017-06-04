Rains prompt weather warnings and delays

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 04 2017 03:05PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 04:11PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and Brazoria counties until 6:45 p.m. on June 4.

Due to weather, IAH has issued a ground stop.

 

Free Press Summer Festival officials are issuing an evacuation of the festival temporarily due to lightning in the area. FPSP says the festival is not canceled but performances will be suspended for at least an hour. Attendees are asked to take shelter in the parking garages adjacent to the main entrances.

 

 

 

 

 

