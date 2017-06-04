Rains prompt weather warnings and delays

- A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and Brazoria counties until 6:45 p.m. on June 4.

Due to weather, IAH has issued a ground stop.

Now at 2nd tier ground stop. Arrivals have stopped. Departures still delayed. Contact carrier for flight info. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 4, 2017

Free Press Summer Festival officials are issuing an evacuation of the festival temporarily due to lightning in the area. FPSP says the festival is not canceled but performances will be suspended for at least an hour. Attendees are asked to take shelter in the parking garages adjacent to the main entrances.

Due to lightning in the area, FPSF performances are TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED. Calmly head toward the nearest exit. https://t.co/sc1Kkz4KeL pic.twitter.com/e99jRZePlO — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

Performances will be suspended for at least an hour but the festival is NOT CANCELLED. Updates will be posted here & in the Official App. — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017