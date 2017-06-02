Wear orange to remember gun violence victims

-

For two nights starting on Friday, the Montrose bridges over U.S. Highway 59 will be illuminated in orange in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, courtesy of Texas State Representative Garnet Coleman. Other landmarks throughout the U.S. will also be included as part of the Orange Skyline project, such as the Empire State Building, Niagara Falls, and Houston City Hall at the request of Mayor Sylvester Turner.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day commemorates the life of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago girl who was shot and killed weeks after taking part in President Barack Obama's inauguration. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton's friends wore in her honor following her death.



The Montrose Management District and Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety organized the observance.