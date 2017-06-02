Move over Rompers--Now there's Lace Shorts for men

- Ok, guys--if you didn't like rompers, now there's a new trend: Lace shorts for men. LACE, yes beautiful, lace. On Monday, an Instagram account titled Sparkie Baby Official presented a photo of the pastel pink, blue, and green lace belted shorts--all modeled by men wearing white socks and sneakers.

So, would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? Think after the "romper" trend, is this going too far now--to LACE?

