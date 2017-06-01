Business break in caught on camera

- The owner of Saw House Inc. off Aldine Westfield is now left trying to identify three masked men. Houston police say three men broke into the business before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Within about 15 minutes, the masked men were about to walking and steal about $10,000 worth of equipment.

"They disassembled the meter to cut the lights off and the alarm system, we do have a backup alarm system but for some reason it didn't go off," says Jose Cantu.

Luckily Cantu says the business has more than 20 surveillance cameras on site.

"They went in through the back and just went after strictly cut off saws, they are these concrete saws that are manufactured by steel, they are kind of pricey and they are very easy to handle," says Cantu.

Houston police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.