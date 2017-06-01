82-year-old man from Katy found safe, Silver Alert canceled
KATY, Texas (FOX 26) - A Silver Alert for 82-year-old George Yasko has been canceled. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Yasko has been found and returned home safe.
