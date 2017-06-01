82-year-old man from Katy found safe, Silver Alert canceled

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 08:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 09:03PM CDT

KATY, Texas (FOX 26) - A Silver Alert for 82-year-old George Yasko has been canceled. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Yasko has been found and returned home safe.

 

