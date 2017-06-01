No license needed to fish in Texas public waters on June 3

- If it's been a while since you've gone fishing, here's your chance to hit the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife announced a Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

That means you can fish in any public Texas waters without a license. Size and bag limits still apply. To see a full list of restrictions click here.

If you want to take the family out for a day of fishing but don't quite know were to start, you can find a list of Texas public waters by clicking here.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also allows fishing without a license year-round at Texas state parks. The "Free Fishing in State Parks" program is designed to encourage families to get out and enjoy the outdoors. For more details on the program visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website here.