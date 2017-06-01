Where to get free donuts in the Houston area on National Donut Day

- Friday, June 2, is National Do-nut Day, and to celebrate several donut shops are giving away free donuts. Here's how you can get them!

Shipley Do-Nuts: Customers who visit a participating Shipley Do-nuts location between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday will receive one free glazed donut with their purchase. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army - Houston Area Command. For more details and a list of participating locations, check out the Facebook event by clicking here.

Brace yourself. #nationaldonutday is this Friday! Check out our Facebook page to find a… https://t.co/E9LnsJaYwk — Shipley DoNuts (@ShipleyDo_Nuts) May 31, 2017

Dunkin' Donuts: Customers who purchase any beverage on Friday will receive a free classic donut.

Krispy Kreme: Customers will receive a free donut of their choice while supplies last at participating locations. For more information and a list of locations, click here.