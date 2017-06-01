Where to get free donuts in the Houston area on National Donut Day
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Friday, June 2, is National Do-nut Day, and to celebrate several donut shops are giving away free donuts. Here's how you can get them!
Shipley Do-Nuts: Customers who visit a participating Shipley Do-nuts location between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday will receive one free glazed donut with their purchase. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army - Houston Area Command. For more details and a list of participating locations, check out the Facebook event by clicking here.
Brace yourself. #nationaldonutday is this Friday! Check out our Facebook page to find a… https://t.co/E9LnsJaYwk— Shipley DoNuts (@ShipleyDo_Nuts) May 31, 2017
Dunkin' Donuts: Customers who purchase any beverage on Friday will receive a free classic donut.
Krispy Kreme: Customers will receive a free donut of their choice while supplies last at participating locations. For more information and a list of locations, click here.
Get one FREE doughnut of your choice on #NationalDoughnutDay. How will you decide? 🆓 🍩 Friday, 6/2. (US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/U5J8J2yCUG— krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2017