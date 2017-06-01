Man sought in baby on motorcycle case

Related Headlines Man photographed with toddler on motorcycle

Two witnesses have told Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators that Anthony Braddick Welsh was riding a motorcycle with his infant son on the fuel tank while Welsh was riding on a public highway in the Tarkington area.

Braddick was taken into custody on Tuesday night for an unrelated open warrant out of Deer Park, but posted bond.

LCSO Cpl. James Hobson obtained an arrest warrant of arrest for Welsh from the Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Stephen Hebert for the offense of abandoning or endangering a child, a felony offense.