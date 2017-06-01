Father dies after being beaten in fight at Denny's

- A 24-year-old father, allegedly beaten by the husband of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy passed away last night, after taken off life support. On Sunday night, 24-year-old John Hernandez was brought to the Denny’s restaurant located on the 17700 block of the Crosby Freeway in East Harris County. According to his wife, she brought him to the restaurant for some coffee after he was drinking that night while watching a sporting event.

At some point, Hernandez went to relieve himself in the parking lot of the restaurant. That’s when a 41-year-old man, a deputy's husband who was accompanied by his children, witnessed Hernandez urinating. The man confronted Hernandez, and the argument turned physical. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the man is married to a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was off duty and arrived at the restaurant to meet her family. At that point, she called for assistance and had to help her husband restrain Hernandez. However, according to Hernandez’s family, he was so badly beaten by the deputy’s husband he was passed out , and did not need to restrained.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant doesn’t show a good view of the altercation. EMS arrived and transported Hernandez to LBJ Hospital. We’re told by the family that he was taken off life support last night.

Hernandez’s family wants justice, and are afraid to appear on camera because according to them the man who beat Hernandez has not been arrested and is married to a deputy. We have reached out to the family of John Hernandez, and hope to speak with them later this afternoon. Hernandez' wife said, "I want justice for him. That's why I'm speaking out."

