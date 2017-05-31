Search for Harris County Boot Camp escapee in Humble called off

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office assisted the Harris County Juvenile Facility in a search for a Harris County Boot Camp escapee. The 18-year-old suspect was last incarcerated for burglary. HCSO released this statement on the search:

On Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at approximately 1650 hrs the Harris County Sheriff's Office were asked to assist in a search by Harris County Juvenile Facility. District II units were dispatched to 2310 Atascocita Rd in reference to a Harris County Boot Camp escapee. The defendant was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and shorts and running southbound into a wooded area. The search was later called off with negative results. The case will now be referred back to the courts for additional charges.