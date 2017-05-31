Coast Guard and police searching for missing swimmer off Galveston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: May 31 2017 08:35PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 08:35PM CDT

Coast Guard officials say a 20-year-old African American male with red shorts and no shirt was reported to be missing by good Samaritans around 6:30 p.m. near 63rd and Seawall. Reportee indicated the man submerged and did not come up.

Galveston PD dispatchers notified the coast guard who dispatched a helicopter and response boat crew to the scene. The coast Guard along with Galveston PD boat patrol and beach patrol are actively searching.
 

