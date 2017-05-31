Coast Guard and police searching for missing swimmer off Galveston

Coast Guard officials say a 20-year-old African American male with red shorts and no shirt was reported to be missing by good Samaritans around 6:30 p.m. near 63rd and Seawall. Reportee indicated the man submerged and did not come up.

Galveston PD dispatchers notified the coast guard who dispatched a helicopter and response boat crew to the scene. The coast Guard along with Galveston PD boat patrol and beach patrol are actively searching.

