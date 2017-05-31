Noose found inside African American History Museum in DC

- A noose was found inside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Wednesday.

The noose was located by a tourist at around 1 p.m. in the museum's segregation exhibition. The exhibition was shut down for about an hour before reopening.

U.S. Park Police removed the noose and are investigating the incident.

A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

David Skorton, the secretary of the Smithsonian, said in part in an email to staff:

“Unfortunately, I must again share with you some deeply disturbing news. Earlier this afternoon, a noose was found and removed from a public exhibition space at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.



“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity. We will not be intimidated. With new urgency, we will tell the story of our nation and all its people. We will continue to fight this sort of ignorance with knowledge. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do. We will remain vigilant and, in spite of these deplorable acts, we will become a stronger institution for all Americans.

This comes after several recent noose-related incidents that have occurred around the D.C. region. Four days ago, a noose was found hanging from a tree outside of the Hirshhorn Museum, another museum part of the Smithsonian Institution.

In April, a noose was found inside a fraternity house at the University of Maryland.

A few days later, bananas hanging by string in the shape of nooses were found at three locations on the campus of American University in Washington D.C. The bananas were marked with the word "Harambe" and with the letters representing Alpha Kappa Alpha, a predominantly African American sorority. The hate crime incident happened on the same day the university's first black female government president took office.

Later in May, two men were arrested for placing a noose at a middle school in Crofton, Maryland. The two 19-year-olds were later charged with a hate crime.