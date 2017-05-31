What is 'covfefe?'

- President DonaldTrump's tweet overnight has the Internet asking what's "Covfefe?"

At 12:06 A.M. Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet was deleted from his account.

In a follow up tweet several hours later, Trump had some fun with what appears to have been a typo.

He wrote: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The response online has been both comical and insulting with posts asking what 'covfefe' means and others poking fun at the president's mistake.

One post reads: "When you want to say coverage but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on the keyboard."

It all makes sense now #covfefe pic.twitter.com/LSxtsTrqua — F L I C K (@felicityjoyce) May 31, 2017

Another post reads: "Covfefe: The foggy feeling you get when you can't believe a political leader is so dumb."