74-year-old woman reported missing

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Tuesday:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a senior citizen who is missing. Irene Wallace, 74, was last seen 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.



Wallace was last seen at the 1200 block of SH 99 NB #119 in the Richmond area.



While there is no indication of foul play, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking her whereabouts in order to verify her well-being.



Wallace is a white female and 5-feet tall. She weighs about 120-130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cap with a patch over her right eye.



She may be driving a 2015 tan Honda Accord bearing the Texas license plate, FWB0459.



If anyone knows her location or has seen Wallace, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.​