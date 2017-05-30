Hackers target President Trump with digital road sign on Washington Avenue

- Hackers targeted President Trump, by reprogramming a digital road sign near Washington Avenue. A vandal hacked the digital construction sign overnight with anti-Trump messages.

Someone hacked a construction sign with two anti-Trump messages overnight. One was so explicit we could not show the full message. The first one said, "Impeach Trump."

The sign reportedly began flashing the message some time late last night. The second message with more vulgar content was actually a line used on a late night comedy show.

All the messages are now gone, and the vandal has not yet been caught.