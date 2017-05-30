Body discovered in White Oak Bayou
HOUSTON, TX - A dive team is on the scene after a body was discovered in White Oak Bayou. The body was found at approximately 7:50 a.m. near Hogan Street between the Heights hike and bike trail.
