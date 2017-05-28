Navy SEAL killed during Fleet Week show identified

A U.S. Navy SEAL died after his parachute failed to open properly during a Fleet Week demonstration on Sunday.

Thousands of spectators were watching the show when the tragedy occurred at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Four navy seal parachute jumpers leaped out over Jersey City. Only three made it down safely.

“We heard a smack against the water. Then, we saw the Coast Guard boat come flying out and a Jersey City Marine unit and then we noticed someone was in the water,” said Eric Rosen, who witnessed the incident.

The Navy SEAL, who has been identified as Remington Peters, was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

The four men are part of an elite parachute jumping team called The Leap Frogs. They were in the area to celebrate Fleet Week for the Memorial Day weekend. The jump over Liberty Park was one of several jumps they had been conducting over the past few days.

During a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid, members of the military called Peters a true hero. He was 27-years-old.

What caused the parachute to malfunction is still under investigation.