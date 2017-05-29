Huntsville Veterans Museum hosts special Memorial Day guest

- The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville is filled to the brim with artifacts from every American military conflict, and every branch of U.S. military. Their commitment to preserving the history of America's men and women who've fought for our country inspires many, including their special guest on Memorial Day.

Command Sgt Major Matthew Brady currently serves as Command Sergeant Major of the Army's Regional Health Command Atlantic.

Ahead of his keynote address at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum on Monday, he toured their halls.

"There's a distinct smell to uniforms, and boots, and equipment," said CSM Brady. "It brings back so many great memories, and tough memories."

CMS Brady is joining his brother, United States Congressman Kevin Brady, who's been part of the museum's Memorial Day event for nearly two decades.

"I don't think there's a county or community that cares about their veterans quite like Huntsville, Walker County," the Congressman said Monday, "and this museum, which is all about heroes in real life."

"This facility is manned and staffed by veterans who have served," explained Command Sergeant Major Mark Robinson, the museum's Executive Director. "Not only do they tell the students the history of everything around them, they tell them their own personal history and personal stories."

Visitors are allowed to touch the artifacts. It's an intimacy reflected in CSM Brady's words later in the night before a packed house.

While Memorial Day may have come and gone, the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum is open year-round, giving Houstonians a constant place to reflect on their gratitude for those who've answered the call of duty to protect our country.